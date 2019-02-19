Man taken to hospital after trooper-involved shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man was taken to the hospital after a trooper-involved shooting.

Around 2:00 a.m., police went to a home on S. Belmont Road near the intersection of Corner Ketch Road in Paradise Township to serve a warrant on a wanted person.

The suspect was found to be inside a vehicle attempted to flee before he struck a trooper’s vehicle while the trooper was inside.

When police attempted to remove the suspect from his vehicle, he began to pose a threat to police, which led to the shooting.

The trooper fired a single shot and hit the suspect, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No State Police were harmed during the incident.

Trooper James Spencer provided an update during a press conference:

More information is expected to be released later today, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.