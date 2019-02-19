Snow, sleet, ice and rain all headed our way Wednesday, warming to finish the week

THE START OF THE STORM: Temperatures overnight drop into the 20s with increasingly cloudy skies. We see our first few flakes of snow as early as 6AM in our far southwestern counties as steady light-to-moderate snow takes over the area throughout the morning. The morning commute will be affected for many, but the evening commute will be affected by all. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from 6AM Wednesday through 6AM Thursday.

Snow slowly transitions to a mix of sleet and freezing rain in the early afternoon, once again from the south to the north. Just how long we see snow, even just a couple hours longer or shorter, will impact snow totals. Sleet will also condense the snowfall before plain rain washes it away, beginning in the late evening and into the overnight hours. Rain takes over heading into Thursday morning as precipitation stops for the most part by sunrise Thursday. When all is said and done, a wide swath of 3-6″ of snow will accumulate for our southwestern spots before it’s washed away. The further southwest you go, the closer to that 6″ mark you will hit. 1-3″ for the rest of the area will be the norm, with locally higher totals possible. Slushy roads and power lines will be a concern before the rain melts any ice accumulation. Stay tuned for continuing updates on-air and online, as well as in your FOX43 Weather App.

WARMING UP: We get a big surge of warmth Thursday, with high temperatures reaching near 50-degrees in many locations, furthering snow melt. We may need to watch for potential creek and stream flooding heading into the weekend with rapid melting and rainfall. We dip back into the 40s Friday and dry out for a day with partly cloudy skies.

THIS WEEKEND: We keep the 40s Saturday as rain chances move in again late in the day and take over during the overnight hours. Shower chances continue Sunday, but come with another jump into the mid-50s by the afternoon to finish the weekend. Again, watching localized river flooding is recommended if you get a heavy downpour in your area or upstream. We keep above average temperatures for the end of the Weather Smart Forecast.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann