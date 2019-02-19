× York County man accused of sexually assaulting woman during domestic dispute

MANCHESTER, York County — Police have charged 32-year-old York County man with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault and related offenses after they say he sexually assaulted a woman during a domestic incident Monday night in Manchester.

Ryan Taylor Mundy, of the 700 block of Cassel Road, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault with forcible compulsion, indecent assault without consent, indecent assault with forcible compulsion, terroristic threats, and two counts of harassment, according to Newberry Township Police.

Police began investigation at about 7:06 p.m. after being called by the victim, who accused Mundy of forcibly inserting his hand in her vagina from outside her pants during the altercation. The victim met police outside the residence on Cassel Road. She was wearing a t-shirt and yoga pants and carrying some personal items, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that she and Mundy had gotten into an argument at a nearby Walmart, and the argument escalated into a physical altercation when they got home.

Mundy allegedly shoved the victim onto a couch and placed his hand between her legs without her consent, police say. He then got off her and became angry when she told him she wanted to leave, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. He allegedly prevented her from leaving the home and approached her in an aggressive manner after she called 911, causing the victim to become afraid he was going to hit her, the victim said.

Mundy told police the confrontation never got physical and denied forcing himself on the victim, according to police. He was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking.

After arriving at Central Booking, Mundy allegedly told police “There’s a small bag of ‘Molly’ in my left front pocket,'” according to the criminal complaint. Police searched Mundy and found a small baggie of suspected MDMA, which was placed into evidence to await lab testing.