York County man sentenced on charges relating to sexual assault of child

Posted 2:41 PM, February 19, 2019, by

James Albright

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Wellsville man will serve prison time on charges relating to the sexual assault of a child, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

James Albright, 57, was sentenced Tuesday to 78 years and three months to 156 years and six months in prison, the DA’s Office says. The judge also declared Albright to be a sexually violent predator.

Albright was convicted in November of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Albright began sexually assaulting the victim at 10 years old and continued until she was 18.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.