York County man sentenced on charges relating to sexual assault of child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Wellsville man will serve prison time on charges relating to the sexual assault of a child, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

James Albright, 57, was sentenced Tuesday to 78 years and three months to 156 years and six months in prison, the DA’s Office says. The judge also declared Albright to be a sexually violent predator.

Albright was convicted in November of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Albright began sexually assaulting the victim at 10 years old and continued until she was 18.