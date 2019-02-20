A wintry mix brings accumulating snow and ice on Wednesday before turning to rain during the evening

MIDWEEK WINTRY MIX: The next system crosses through on Wednesday, and it brings a wintry mix. The system starts as all snow Wednesday morning a little before daybreak to the southwest, and accumulating snow is likely through the rest of the morning as it moves in from west to east. An icy mix begins to work in close to noon, and it continues to spread through the afternoon. This would include sleet, and then freezing rain by around 3 P.M. The transition to rain takes place through the evening, and it could take some time before temperatures rise above freezing in many spots to the north and northwest of Harrisburg. Ice accumulations are possible too, and they could cause issues just like the last system. Snow accumulations are highest south and west of the Susquehanna, and they will depend on just how quickly the mixing with sleet arrives. Sooner means lesser snow amounts, and later means more. South and west of the Susquehanna can expect roughly 4 to 6 inches. Some higher isolated amounts cannot be ruled out close to the state line. North and east of the Susquehanna see 2 to 4 inches. Thursday starts with rain showers and slick conditions due to residual icy areas. The showers should end during the morning, with some clearing working in for the afternoon. Temperatures turn milder, reaching the middle 40s to near 50 degrees during the afternoon. It’s a bit breezy too.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The week ends with quieter conditions on Friday. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are a bit lower, but still slightly on the mild side for this time of year. Readings are in the lower 40s. Saturday is mainly dry, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. A few late day or evening showers are possible, but most of the wet weather should hold off until Saturday night, and especially Sunday. With that said, Sunday is a damp day with plenty of rain showers likely. Temperatures Saturday reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, and readings Sunday look milder! Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s, and even middle 50s look like a possibility depending on where exactly this next system sets up!

NEXT WEEK: The forecast looks much quieter to start for next week. Monday is drier, but it’s not as mild. However, temperatures are still a bit above average for this time of year, with readings in the lower to middle 40s. It’s a bit breezy, so wind chills could feel like the upper 30s at times. Skies are partly cloudy. Tuesday remains a bit on the mild side for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s under partly sunny skies.

Have a great Wednesday!