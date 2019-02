× Barn fire destroys structure in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, York County — A barn was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon in Spring Grove, York County, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The fire was reported around 12:09 p.m. It occurred on the 2400 block of Clearview Lane, according to dispatch.

The barn reportedly had several animals inside, according to reports from the scene. There is no official word on how many survived.