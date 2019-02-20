Expert advice on driving in snow and ice conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Central Pennsylvania is no stranger to hazardous roadways after a winter storm hits.

That's why driving experts say for those who have to travel by car, there are some things to keep in mind when dealing with winter weather conditions out on the roads.

Central York High School Drivers Education teacher, Rick Guinan of York County says the best thing people can do is keep calm and have control in every situation.

Guinan says if your car starts to slide, take your foot off the gas and break and turn into the direction your car is skidding to regain control. and help realign your car in the path you want to go.

“That’s where many people get nervous is when they don’t have that control and then that panic leads to bad decisions," said Guinan.“If you turn away from it then it’s going to send you in a circle," he added.

If you are driving up a hill, Guinan says you'll want to keep your momentum going.

"You do not want to stop on a hill," said Guinan.

It's also important to keep a safe distance from your car to the vehicle in front of you.

“In bad weather that needs to increase from five to seven seconds," said Guinan. “Pick an object that you pass, the car in front of you passes that same object, you want to begin to count," he added.