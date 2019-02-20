× Former York College student sentenced for rape of fellow student in 2016

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A former York College student was sentenced Wednesday for the rape of a fellow student in 2016.

Ethan Rippey, 23, will serve between 17 and 34 years in prison, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Rippey, of Westminster, Maryland, was convicted on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and simple assault in November, court document show.

“We are pleased that justice was served today, however, our thoughts continue to be with the victim who carries this pain and suffering with her each day,” the DA’s said in a Facebook post.