× Founder of swim club in Millersville allegedly used club funds for personal use, including trip to Hawaii

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The founder of a swimming club in Millersville is accused of taking nearly $40,000 from the club and using the funds for his personal use, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The theft occurred between 2015 and 2017, when Kyle Almoney, now 39 years old, was in charge of the Marauder Aquatic Club accounts.

The money allegedly funded Almoney’s trip to Hawaii with his wife as well as numerous drinking establishments, rental vehicles and Amazon purchases, the DA’s Office says. He faces two counts of theft and a count of forgery, all felonies, court documents show.

Almoney has since been removed by the board from association with Marauder Aquatic Club.

It’s alleged that Almoney also used club funds for The Ville Swimming Academy, which he also founded, and for other costs associated with his position as head coach of Millersville University’s women’s swimming team, where he spent 12 years (2006-2018).

Police determined the total thefts to be $39,953.64.

Almoney is currently the head women’s swimming coach at Saint Francis University in Loretta, Cambria County.

He was arraigned on charges Tuesday and released on $40,000 unsecured bail.