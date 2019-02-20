Harrisburg’s Public Works crew battle winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Harrisburg Public Works crews tried to tackle Wednesday's storm as heavy snow and then sleet and freezing rain fell in the city. Although it's messy outside, crews are glad the ice is coming at the end of the snow storm instead of the beginning.

"We are trying to stay ahead of the storm," said Jeff Baltimore, Harrisburg's Operation Manager. "Instead of behind it."

Twelve drivers assigned to eight zones in the city began their Wednesday morning at six, a few hours before the storm him. Once it did, the snow fell fast at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

"It went from nothing to plowable snow pretty quick," said Dennis Shemory as he plowed snow Wednesday morning.

When the snow falls a fast as it did, it's a challenge for crews to get the roadways clear. By early afternoon, the snow changed over to sleet and freezing rain, adding a layer of difficulty for these crews.

"Simple fact is, we lose traction too just like cars do," said Shemory.

Yet, it you look on the bright side, Baltimore is glad the snow came before the ice.

"That way the hard stuff is on top," said Baltimore. "And the slippery stuff is not on the bottom."

And if we stay looking on the bright side, these crews are glad schools and city offices were closed because it meant less people for them to worry about on the road. But, on these tiny city streets, they want to remind people to park as close to the curb as possible when winter weather hits.

"If people park away from the curb you have to watch you don't hit cars," said Shemory.

Crews are reminding people if they are out when plow trucks are out to give them space to allow them to get their job done as quick as possible.