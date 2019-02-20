× Lancaster man accused of grabbing woman’s vagina during attack

LANCASTER — A 44-year-old Lancaster man is charged with simple assault, strangulation and criminal mischief after an alleged attack on a female victim last month, according to Manheim Township Police.

Frank A. Doman was charged after police say he forcefully grabbed the victim’s vagina during an argument, causing her physical pain, and then picked up the victim and threw her to the ground, causing her to sustain a head injury. Doman is also accused of smashing the victim’s cell phone, causing an estimated $845 in damage, according to police.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Blue Jay Drive between midnight and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, police say.

Doman has not yet been taken into custody on the charges, and police are attempting to locate him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.