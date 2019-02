× Lion, Rabbit unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ semifinals

Two heads are better than one.

The Lion and Rabbit were unmasked Wednesday night on “The Masked Singer” semifinals.

You can watch their final performances and unmaskings below:

The Lion

The RabbitÂ

Three singers are left: the Peacock, Monster and Bee.

A two-hour season final of “The Masked Singer” will be held Wednesday, February 27 at 8 p.m. on FOX43.