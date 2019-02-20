Closings & Delays

Missing 61-year-old man found in York County

Posted 9:34 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:45PM, February 20, 2019

Ronald Trout

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: Ronald Trout, 61, has been found, according to police.

He is currently being assessed by EMS and police at the Windsor Township building.

Previous: Police are searching for a missing man.

Ronald Trout, 61, was last seen on February 19 around 6:40 p.m. on Locust Grove Road in Windsor Township.

Trout is about 5’7″ tall and weighs 215 lbs.

He has gray/brown hair, green eyes, and a gray goatee/mustache.

Trout was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket and gray pajama bottoms.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see him.

