Peeps announces new products for Easter

Iconic marshmallow candymaker Just Born Quality Confections announced plans to expand its lineup of Peeps brand Easter treats.

“Peeps is dedicated to offering our fans a variety of products, looking at the latest trends to inspire new and exciting innovations,” said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for Peeps, in a press release. “We know many families include Peeps in their Easter traditions, and we want to provide our fans with fun new flavors, varieties and merchandise in addition to our iconic Peeps candy.”

Take a “peep” at the latest assortment of new Peeps products, which will be sure to make spring’s arrival sweet and colorful:

National PEEPS® marshmallow flavors: PEEPS® Pancakes & Syrup Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS® Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks PEEPS® Delights™ Orange Sherbet Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge

Exclusive PEEPS® flavors for select retailers: PEEPS® Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks – available only at the Kroger Family of Stores PEEPS® Delights™ Vanilla Crème Flavored Marshmallow Chicks – available only at Target PEEPS® Filled Delights™ Chocolate Caramel Swirl Flavored Marshmallow Chicks – available only at Target PEEPS® Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks – available only at Walmart

New PEEPS® candy forms: PEEPS® Flavored Jelly Beans PEEPS® Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny

National food and merchandise partners: INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® PEEPS® Flavored Coffee Creamer Kellogg’s PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows Original Two Bite Mini Cupcakes & Two Bite Brownies Frankford Candy Boston America Centric Brands FUNKO POP! MLB Hester & Cook Random House Children’s Books Savvi RUZ USA Little Kids®



Want even more Peeps? For the first time, the Peeps Brand is opening its factory doors to consumers while giving back through a partnership with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley with the launch of a nationwide sweepstakes.

The Peeps Helping Peeps Sweepstakes Grand Prize includes a trip for four to experience the ultimate behind-the-scenes tour at the Peeps Factory, located in Bethlehem.

Now through April 8, fans are encouraged to donate five dollars to UWGLV by visiting unitedwayglv.org/peeps or by texting “peepsunited” to 40403.