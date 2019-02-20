× Penn State’s 2019 Blue-White Game will be played Saturday, April 13

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State has announced the date and kickoff time for its annual Blue-White Game, which marks the end of the football team’s spring practice schedule.

This year’s game is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 in Beaver Stadium.The game will air live on the Penn State Sports Network and GoPSUsports.com, and will be tape-delayed on Big Ten Network at 8 p.m.

Admission is free for the Blue-White Game. Season ticket and season parking permit holders from the 2018 season received a white 2019 Blue-White Game parking permit with their 2018 season tickets and parking last summer. Fans attending the Blue-White Game who did not have 2018 season tickets and a season parking permit will be charged $20 for parking.

Beginning Friday, March 1, car parking can be purchased for $20 in advance by visiting the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. In-person purchases can be made until 6 p.m. Friday, April 13.

Parking on Blue-White Game day is cash only.

Penn State returns 14 starters (five offensive, six defensive, three specialists) and 25 additional lettermen from last year’s squad. The Nittany Lions open the season at Beaver Stadium against Idaho August 31.