× PennDOT, PA Turnpike lift additional vehicle restrictions that were imposed due to winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and PA Turnpike have lifted additional vehicle restrictions that were imposed as part of the storm impacting much of the state.

Effective at 10:00 PM, the full commercial vehicle ban is lifted on I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike). Additionally, the prohibition on empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs is removed on the following roadways:

I-76 (non-Turnpike);

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

I-283;

I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to the Lehigh Valley exit;

I-676; and

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line.

A full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) remains in place on I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike.

Agencies are continually monitoring roadway and weather conditions to determine when additional restrictions may be lifted. Due to continued mixed precipitation and lower temperatures, a restriction on only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs remains on the following roadways:

I-80 from the I-79 interchange to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;

I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from the Lehigh Valley exit to Clarks Summit (exit 131); and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

A 45-mph speed restriction is in place on many roadways, with all speed and vehicle restrictions viewable at www.511PA.com.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

A vehicle emergency kit should be prepared or restocked containing items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

Motorists should be aware that all vehicles should be fully clear of ice and snow before winter travel. If snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of that vehicle could receive a $200 to $1,000 fine.

When winter weather occurs, PennDOT urges drivers to be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.

To report an accident or other emergencies on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 on your mobile phone. If there is an accident, move the car out of travel lane and onto shoulder, if possible, and stay in the vehicle. For more information about PA Turnpike conditions follow the conversation by using https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/twitter.aspx. You may also see advisories by clicking on the travel ticker on www.PATurnpike.com.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation