Police investigate shooting in Lancaster City that sent one person to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster City.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Chestnut and North Broad Streets for a reported shooting. Police searched the area and approximately 10 minutes later, officers were informed that that the victim was taken to the hospital via privately-owned vehicle.

Police learned that the victim, a 20-year-old man from East Lampeter Township, was shot in the chest and sustained a graze-type wound to the leg. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police note.

Police say they received limited cooperation during the early stages of the investigation and are attempting to locate any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.