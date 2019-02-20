Closings & Delays

Police investigating burglary of AT&T store in Chambersburg

Posted 9:14 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, February 20, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary of an AT&T store.

On February 20 around 3:10 a.m., police were dispatched to the AT&T store in the 900 block of Norland Avenue in Chambersburg for a burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, police found the store had been burglarized.

After further investigation, it was found that three suspects entered the business and stole merchandise.

The suspects proceeded to flee in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

