LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man accused of charging thousands of dollars to stolen credit cards.

Police say the man entered the offices of Dr. John A. Weierbach, DMD, at 160 North Pointe Boulevard in Manheim Township, on the afternoon of January 25 and stole credit and debit cards from employees’ purses. He then allegedly used the credit cards at area stores.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.