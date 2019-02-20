× Police: York man known as ‘Savage’ wanted in connection to suspected shots-fired incident

YORK — An 18-year-old York man is facing multiple charges after a suspected shots-fired incident that occurred overnight on the first block of Carlisle Avenue.

The incident occurred around 12:18 a.m., York City Police say.

Tanner Ross “Savage” Rineholt, of the 300 block of West Market Street, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License, two counts of Simple Assault, two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct, police say.

Rineholt is accused of firing several shots in the direction of two victims, with whom he was acquainted.

The victims in the incident were visiting a relative when Rineholt allegedly fired at them, police said in the criminal complaint affidavit. The female victim told police Rineholt is dating her sister, and is supposed to be in their mother’s home, but the victim’s sister keeps allowing him and several other men to come inside.

When the victims were parking their car near the home of the female victim’s mother, police say, the noticed Rineholt and another man standing near a business on the 700 block of West Clarke Avenue. Rineholt allegedly yelled an expletive at the victims and fired “six or seven” shots in their direction before running off, the victims told police.

The victims drove home after the incident, police say. The female victim told police she found Rineholt’s ID card at her mother’s home, which helped police identify Rineholt as the man the victim knew as “Savage,” the criminal complaint states.