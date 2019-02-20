× Reading grandmother, mother facing retail theft, corruption of minors charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading mother and grandmother are facing charges after committing a retail theft with children.

Magaly Bonilla-Rohen, 47, and her daughter, Jessnia Cruz, 27, are both facing retail theft and corruption of minors charges for their roles in the incident.

On February 9, police responded to the Walmart in Ephrata Township for a retail theft investigation.

Evidence showed that Bonilla-Rohen and Cruz concealed over $335 worth of merchandise in a plastic tote in a shopping cart.

While Cruz paid for some other items at the self-checkout, Bonilla-Rohena prompted Cruz’s four minor children to push the cart containing the unpaid items out of the store.

Now, both women will receive a summons for the charges.