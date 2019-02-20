× State Police: 7-year-old boy struck by Ford F-350 Tuesday in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 7-year-old boy was flown to Dupont Hospital for Children Tuesday after was hit by a Ford F-350, according to police.

Police say the child ran out in front of the truck around 3 p.m. as he attempted to cross Old Philadelphia Pike at Plank Road in Salisbury Township.

The driver swerved and applied his brakes but was unable to avoid the collision. The boy was struck by the truck’s side bumper and headlight and as a result, was thrown approximately 27 feet.

Police say the child had suspected serious injuries. No other information regarding the boy’s condition was provided.