Travel and Auto Tips from PennDot

MT JOY TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett shared some travel and auto tips for PennDot if you need to hit the road during today snow storm.

Some things you should think about when traveling today:

Carry a winter emergency travel kit.

Listen to weather and travel advisories, but if you don't have to travel in bad weather, don't.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Slow down and increase following distance.

Avoid sudden stops and starts.

Beware of roads that may look wet, but are actually frozen, often referred to as "black ice."

Use extra caution on bridges and ramps, where ice can often form without warning.

Carry a cellphone.

Do not use cruise control while driving on snow-covered roads.

State law requires you to turn on your headlights when your wipers are on.

Use your low beams in particularly bad weather, especially in cases of heavy or blowing snow.

Remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors and all vehicle lights before you drive and as often as needed.

Remove snow and ice from the hood and roof of your vehicle. State law states that if snow or ice from your vehicle strikes a vehicle or person and causes death or injury, you can be ticketed.

You can find more tips at: https://www.penndot.gov/TravelInPA/Safety/TrafficSafetyAndDriverTopics/Pages/Winter-Driving.aspx