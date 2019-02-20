Winter weather snarls traffic on Interstate 83 near New Cumberland

LEWISBERRY — Due to the winter weather, several major roads have been closed due to deteriorating traffic conditions, according to PennDOT.

At about noon, all lanes were closed on Interstate 83 South between Exit 40B (New Cumberland) and Exit 35 (Lewisberry), PennDOT said.

At about the same time, Interstate 83 North was closed between Exit 36 (Fishing Creek) and Exit 40B (New Cumberland). All lanes were closed there as well, PennDOT said.

I-83 was also slowed in both directions near Exit 38 (Reeser’s Summit) as trucks struggled to move.