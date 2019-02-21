× Chambersburg man charged after drug bust at Motel 6, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 43-year-old Chambersburg man has been charged with two felonies after a drug bust at a Motel 6 last month, court documents say.

Vernon Leroy Ealy Jr. was charged with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to State Police.

The Wayne Avenue motel was raided on Jan. 10 by State Police and members of the Franklin County Drug Task Force as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, police say. Ealy was found in the motel room, along with another man and woman whom police did not identify.

Police recovered methamphetamine and crack cocaine that was packaged for redistribution in the motel room, along with cash, counterfeit money, and six smoking pipes, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Ealy was taken into custody and transported to Franklin County Jail after being arraigned on the charges. He was unable to post bail of $25,000, police say.