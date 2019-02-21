× Chocolate Covered February at Devon in Hershey

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett learned more about Hershey’s Chocolate Covered February.

5 years of sweetness, Chocolate-Covered February returns to Hershey, Pa. in 2019. Visitors are invited to participate in more than 90 enticing, yet informative events and activities designed for every member of the family including Wine & Chocolate Pairings, Hersheypark Chocolate Parade, Dessert Buffets and Hershey’s Character Breakfast.

New for 2019:

Devon Seafood + Steak will offer truffle and wine/spirit pairings on Sundays in February. On Wednesday, Feb. 27, the restaurant will host a five-course chocolate-infused dinner. Additional chocolate menu items will be featured throughout the month.

For more information about Chocolate-Covered February, checkout the website at: http://www.hersheypa.com/things-to-do/seasonal-events/chocolate-covered-february.php

