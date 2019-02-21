× Cumberland County Courts warn of potential phone scam

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Cumberland County Courts are warning residents of a potential phone scam, according to a press release.

Court officials report residents have contacted them about receiving fraudulent phone calls requesting money. The caller states that there is “a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty”, and are purported to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department or a Cumberland County Constable.

These calls are scams, court officials say.

The Cumberland County Courts do not issue warrants in this manner without an initial court hearing, court officials say. In addition, they do not ask for money over the phone.

The Cumberland County Courts and the Sherriff’s Office recommends that if a citizen receives a call, they should not under any circumstances give out personal or bank information, social security numbers, deposit a check or wire money to the caller.

If residents receive calls of this nature, they should contact their local police departments.