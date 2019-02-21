Closings & Delays

Family First with FOX43: Elementary students meditate in schools

Posted 7:49 AM, February 21, 2019, by

Instead of jumping right into classwork, students at one elementary school in Baltimore begin every morning with meditation.

In this week's Family First with FOX43, we're exploring a recent study by researcher Tamar Mendelson, which showed that daily mindfulness training exercises resulted in calmer, more stress-free students.

