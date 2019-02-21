In this week's Family First with FOX43, we're exploring a recent study by researcher Tamar Mendelson, which showed that daily mindfulness training exercises resulted in calmer, more stress-free students.
Family First with FOX43: Elementary students meditate in schools
-
Family First with FOX43: Keeping a relationship strong after the baby comes
-
Student gets in person acceptance celebration from university
-
Parents concerned about safety of students in Lebanon Co.
-
Elizabethtown, Lancaster County school buses are unable to get students home, forcing district to establish shelters
-
Baltimore student arrested after allegedly assaulting, injuring school nurse & aide
-
-
‘You’re a terrorist’: Notes found in 10-year-old Muslim schoolgirl’s cubby prompt investigation
-
Pennsylvania provides first-ever dedicated computer science funding to 765 schools
-
Small fire in boys bathroom causes brief evacuation at Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy
-
Family First with FOX43 – Where Will Your Childs Imagination Go Today?
-
Elementary student left school and was later found at Harrisburg bar
-
-
Parents concerned about bullying in West York Area School District
-
Rutter’s makes $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of York & Adams County
-
Student arrested for disturbance after he refused to say the Pledge of Allegiance, police say