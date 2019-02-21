× Farmer’s spreader leaks manure on street in Lebanon County borough

RICHLAND BOROUGH, Lebanon County — Fire and Hazmat crews were called to clean up a hazardous materials incident in Richland Borough, Lebanon County Thursday afternoon.

Emergency dispatch reported that a farmer’s manure spreader began leaking, spreading manure along Race Street, in the area between Linden Street and New Street.

The incident was first reported around noon, according to Richland Fire Company Capt. Travis Randler. The spillage occurred over an area of between a half-mile and a mile. The main concern was the potential for the manure to flow into storm drainage and spillways, Randler said.

Tanker trucks were called in to assist in cleanup. The road was closed for about three hours while cleanup occurred, Randler said.