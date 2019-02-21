× Former Lancaster Catholic High School teacher facing corruption of minors charge

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A former Lancaster Catholic High School teacher is facing a corruption of minors charge.

Karl Weeks, 69, is facing a corruption of minors charge for the incident.

On March 29, 2018, the victim, who is a teenage male, was interviewed at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance.

The victim said that during one incident Weeks asked him several inappropriate questions, and took photographs of him shirtless.

The victim also recounted an incident in the summer of 2017 when he cut Weeks’ grass.

After the job’s completion, Weeks invited the victim inside for a beverage when he asked the victim to remove his pants.

It was found that Weeks served as an employee at Lancaster Catholic High School.

Rachel Bryson, the Executive Director of Public Relations for the Diocese of Harrisburg, released the following statement:

“Mr. Weeks was an employee of Lancaster Catholic High School and resigned his position in October 2000. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss this case any further.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Weeks was last employed as a Social Studies Teacher at Oxford Area School District, but was suspended on allegations of inappropriate comments and behavior toward students in 2009.

Now, Weeks will face charges.