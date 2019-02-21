× Franklin County man accused of pointing gun at neighbor following argument

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayetteville man allegedly pointed a gun at a neighbor following an argument earlier this week, the Public Opinion reports.

Colby Kint, 26, has been charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.

Police were called to the incident on Lincoln Highway East around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was sleeping at home when he was woken up by his neighbor, Kint, around 12:30 p.m., according to the Public Opinion. He said that the two got into an argument because Kint wanted to fight him.

The argument defused and about an hour later, the victim heard the sounds of a rifle being loaded, the Public Opinion says. The man went outside to speak with Kint to calm him down, which is when Kint allegedly pointed the gun at his chest.

According to the Public Opinion, Kint denied pointing the gun at his neighbor but did admit to possessing a rifle.

Kint now faces charges.