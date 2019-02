Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Ice and build-up from Wednesday's snow storm could cause potential problems for drivers Thursday morning.

The speed restrictions on major highways are no longer in effect. However, travel officials suggest taking it slow on secondary roads.

If you are traveling on hills, remember to drive slower than normal and ease on the brakes.

It's also important to keep in mind that bridges will freeze before the road.

The best way to avoid an ice-related accident is to just stay home.