Icy areas to start on Thursday, then milder and breezy with returning sunshine

IMPROVING THURSDAY: A winter storm exiting the region brings residual slippery and icy spots to the region Thursday morning. However, conditions improve through the morning and afternoon. Thursday starts with a few rain showers and slick conditions due to residual icy areas. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s, with some spots still at or slightly below freezing. The showers are at least over, but some hazy and foggy spots remain. Some clearing works in for the afternoon, meaning some sunshine is ahead to brighten the day. Temperatures turn milder, reaching the middle 40s to upper 40s during the afternoon. It’s a bit breezy too. Skies are partly to mostly clear through the night. The winds ease too. Expect lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MILDER & DAMP WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The week ends with quieter conditions on Friday. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are a bit lower, but still slightly on the mild side for this time of year. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday is overcast as the next system arrives and crosses through Central PA. Showers are expected, but temperatures are also quite chilly to start. This means if showers move in early enough during the morning, some areas of freezing rain are possible before changing to a plain, chilly rain by afternoon. Rain continues through the evening and overnight period on Saturday, with a few showers lingering into early Sunday. The rest of Sunday clears out, and it turns very gusty and mild! Temperatures on Saturday reach the middle to upper 30s, and readings Sunday are very mild! Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s, and even a few 60 degrees readings look like a possibility!

NEXT WEEK: The forecast looks much quieter to start for next week. Monday is drier, but it’s not as mild. However, temperatures are still a bit above average for this time of year, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s a bit breezy, so wind chills could feel like the lower 30s at times. Skies are partly cloudy. Tuesday remains a touch on the mild side for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s under partly sunny skies. Wednesday brings the next chance for precipitation, but there’s a lot of uncertainty on what exactly it brings. For now, we’re monitoring rain and snow chances. Temperatures are near 40 degrees, but there’s currently a lot of discrepancies on where temperatures could hover.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!