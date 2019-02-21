× Lancaster man facing charges after police find over three pounds of marijuana inside home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after police found over 3.5 lbs. of marijuana in his home.

Daniel Goyco, 24, is facing possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other related charges.

On Sunday, February 17 around 7:30 a.m., police went to the 900 block of N. Queen Street in Manheim Township for a trespassing complaint.

During the course of the investigation, police observed marijuana in plain sight inside of Goyco’s residence.

Based off the observation, police obtained a search warrant and executed it at the residence.

The search revealed the following:

3.6 lbs of marijuana

A grinder

2 Digital Scales

$589

1 black BB gun

1 pair of brass knuckles

Goyco was arrested, processed and taken to Central Arraignment,