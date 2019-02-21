× PA Supreme Court denies former Penn State president’s appeal to challenge child endangerment conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied former Penn State President Graham Spanier’s appeal in relation to his 2017 conviction for child endangerment.

The Justices issued the opinion on Thursday.

Spanier was found guilty in March 2017 for failing to a take a 2001 report of then-alleged child sexual abuse by Jerry Sandusky to police or child welfare authorities.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued this statement on the ruling: