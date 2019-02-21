Closings & Delays

Police seeking three male suspects accused of stealing $300 tool from Lancaster County hardware store

Posted 7:22 AM, February 21, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking three male suspects who are believed to have stolen a $300 tool.

On February 12, police were called to investigated a retail theft that had occurred on February 2.

The above pictured men allegedly stole an Ingersoll Rand air impact tool, that is valued at $300.

The item was stolen from Paul B Hardware in Clay Township.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects can contact Officer Matthew Klinger at (717) 733-0965 or by email at KlingerM@nlcrpd.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.