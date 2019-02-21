Police seeking three male suspects accused of stealing $300 tool from Lancaster County hardware store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking three male suspects who are believed to have stolen a $300 tool.

On February 12, police were called to investigated a retail theft that had occurred on February 2.

The above pictured men allegedly stole an Ingersoll Rand air impact tool, that is valued at $300.

The item was stolen from Paul B Hardware in Clay Township.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects can contact Officer Matthew Klinger at (717) 733-0965 or by email at KlingerM@nlcrpd.org.