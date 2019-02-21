× Report: Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boehiem involved in fatal pedestrian crash

SYRACUSE — Legendary Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man walking along a highway Wednesday night, according to a report on Syracuse.com.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was involved in an accident along Interstate 690 shortly after 11 p.m., Syracuse.com reports. He was one of five passengers in the vehicle.

The man left the vehicle and was walking near the road when Boeheim drove by and struck him, Syracuse.com reports.

Boeheim is reportedly cooperating with a police investigation of the incident.

Syracuse defeated Louisville in a basketball game at the Carrier Dome earlier in the evening, Syracuse.com says. The game ended around 9 p.m.

Driving conditions after the game were icy in spots, Syracuse.com reports. It’s unclear if that played any role in the initial crash or Boeheim’s involvement.