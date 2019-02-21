Second annual Ice and Fire Festival returning to Harrisburg March 2nd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg, Pa. - Harrisburg City officials announcing the 2nd annual Ice and Fire Festival to take place March 2nd. That Saturday from 1-9p.m. downtown Harrisburg will be filled with ice sculptures and fire dancers.

New this year, a reverse food truck accepting produce donations to be given to local soup kitchens and food banks. There will still be fan favorites from last year including an ice slide, artist market, glass blowing, and a fire pit lounge with s'mores.

"It's a fun activity. It's activities for the whole family," said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. "It's things that people can really get behind and enjoy. It's just a great way to experience Harrisburg at a winter time of year."

The Market Square Garage will offer $10 event parking. You can get four hours of free street parking by entering the code 'LUVHBG' on the ParkMobile App.