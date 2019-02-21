× State Rep. Seth Grove to chair newly created House Oversight Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) has been selected to serve as chairman of the newly created House Oversight Committee for this year’s Legislative Session.

The committee, which stems from legislation introduced by Rep. Grove last session, will provide oversight on how tax dollars are spent and how state agencies operate — mirroring the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in the United States Congress, according to a press release from Rep. Grove’s office.

“Being named the chairman of the House Oversight Committee is a great honor and a responsibility, which doesn’t rest lightly on my shoulders,” said Rep. Grove. “The work this committee will do this session, and how it’s led, will set a precedent for years to come. I look forward to leading this committee and making sure Pennsylvanians have the needed oversight they deserve.”

The committee consists of nine members, five from the majority party and four from the minority. It will investigate matters referred by the speaker, majority leader or minority leader, according to the press release.