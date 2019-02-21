× Two men charged after stealing four vehicles, two pistols in Ephrata area

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police have charged two men in connection with the alleged theft of four vehicles and two pistols.

Jeffrey Hoover, 18, and Micah Stormfeltz, 19, allegedly stole the vehicles and pistols between January 5 and January 27 in the following locations:

Taurus 9mm pistol was taken from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of South State Street (Ephrata Borough)

Ford dump truck, which contained a pistol, was taken from the 300 block of East Mohler Church Road (Ephrata Township)

Mazda sedan was taken from the 1100 block of Steinmetz Road (Ephrata Borough)

Chevrolet SUV was taken from the 200 block of Miller Road (Ephrata Township)

Mitsubishi SUV was taken from the 200 block of Duke Street (Ephrata Borough)

All four vehicles have been recovered; the pistols have not, police say.

Hoover, who is currently in Lancaster County Prison for an alleged strong-arm robbery, has been charged with criminal conspiracy and multiple counts of theft.

Stormfeltz faces the same charges and currently has a warrant out for his arrest.