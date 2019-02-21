Wet weather in the form of rain showers on the way for this weekend!

GUSTY WINDS, COOLER TEMPS: Thursday morning started on a foggy and chilly note with temperatures in the low 30s. Thinning clouds this afternoon will allow for sunshine to help melt away a good chunk of snow. Unfortunately, our temperatures today will not be as warm as they could be thanks to the fresh snow pack; some of the heat energy that would be warming the surface is being eaten away by melting snow. Despite that, highs today will likely still top out in the mid to upper 40s across the region, well above average for this time of year! Gusty winds pick up again this evening, but will calm down by early Friday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler than today, knocked back into the low 40s and upper 30s.

WET WEEKEND WEATHER: We are tracking our next system that will bring more wet weather to the Commonwealth this weekend. This time, the wet weather will be in the form of rain showers as opposed to snow! Temperatures won’t have much of an opportunity to warm on Saturday given consistent rain showers starting as early as noon and continuing through the rest of the day. Earlier in the week, models were suggesting that if the precipitation came in early enough it would start as a brief period of freezing rain given temperatures at that point would be below freezing. However, models have since been delaying the start of the wet weather, and so the chance for freezing rain is relatively low at this point. Moderate to even heavy rain showers will be possible for a brief period overnight Saturday into Sunday before all dries up early Sunday morning. When all is said and done, we could pick up from 0.5″ to 1.00″ of rain. Sunday shapes up to be much nicer with significantly warmer temperatures. We could be flirting with some upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday afternoon!

COOLER TEMPERATURES IN THE LONG RANGE: Temperatures could begin drop back into the below-average temperature trend over the next week to week and a half. Thanks to a distinct pattern change in the upper levels of the atmosphere we could be dealing with cooler temperatures heading into March. The Climate Prediction Center has issued a 60-70% change of seeing below average temperatures for our area!

Stay “Weather Smart” all week long with the FOX43 Weather Team!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann