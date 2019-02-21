× York man found squatting in feces-filled room inside vacant building, police say

YORK — A homeless man from York has been charged with criminal trespassing after police discovered him squatting in a feces-filled room inside a vacant building during Wednesday’s winter storm, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Brian Keith McKendree, 19, no fixed address, was found inside a building on the 200 block of Walnut Street by a York City Police officer on patrol Wednesday night, the criminal complaint says.

Police say the building McKendree was found in is known to be vacant, and is reputedly a frequent stop for squatters and drug users. The realtor that owns the property advised police that the building is vacant, and no one has permission to be inside, according to the criminal complaint.

An officer on patrol at 8:25 p.m. noticed a light was on in the building and investigated, police say.

Police say they found McKendree in the back corner of a second-floor bathroom. He was hiding in a corner near the toilet, which was filled with feces, according to the criminal complaint. The bathtub in the room was also filled with feces, police say.

McKendree told police he was walking to the mission when he noticed the building on Walnut Street, which he assumed was condemned. He told police he thought the building would be a good place to stay to get away from the weather conditions.

Police took McKendree into custody at the scene.