5th annual Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival kicks off tonight; Here's what you need to know

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Roots & Blues music festival, a three-day celebration of music and art featuring more than 70 artists at eight different venues across the city, opens Friday night, with the first performer, the Little Leroys, taking the stage at 5 p.m.

Now in its fifth year, the Roots & Blues festival features a mix of local, regional, and national touring acts. The festival is not just a celebration of blues music; bluegrass, rock, jazz, funk, and reggae acts will take the stage as well.

This year’s featured performers include the War and Treaty, Albert Cummings, and the B.B. King Blues Band — featuring Michael Lee, a former contestant on “The Voice.”

In addition to two stages at the Convention Center — the Commonwealth Ballroom on the first floor, where the main stage has been located in the festival’s previous incarnations, will still be set up for performances as well — downtown venues also include Tellus360, the Chameleon Club, the Lancaster Elks Lodge, the Federal Taphouse, the Sugar Tank, and Zoetropolis.

Last year’s event drew an estimated 10,000 people. Organizers are hoping that number continues to grow.

Tickets for Lancaster Roots & Blues are still available. One-day tickets cost $65, two-day tickets are $115, and three-day tickets cost $165. There are VIP options as well, at a cost of $109 for a one-day ticket, $180 for two days, and $250 for three days.

On Sunday, the Chameleon Club will be an all-ages venue, and tickets for that day cost $15.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Go here for the full performance schedule, and here for a list of venues and directions.

Here are some of the featured acts for this year’s event:

Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

The War and Treaty

Ray Fuller and The Blues Rockers

Live at the Fillmore (Allman Brothers tribute band)

Albert Cummings

Ghost Town Blues Band

Clarence Spady

Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer