“A Special Blend Coffee Shop” teaching students life skills at Warwick Middle School

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Students in the Warwick School District are serving something special during school. Thanks to a new program in the "Life Skills" class, students are learning how to make and serve coffee.

Students enrolled in Sandy Yoder's "Life Skills" class at the Middle School work at "A Special Blend Coffee Shop" every Friday morning.

Sandy Yoder started planning the opening of the coffee shop 2 years ago and wanted to use it to help teach students how to be independent.

“We do cooking skills in my classroom. We do social skills in my classroom and we do academics." Yoder went on to say "This is all functional academics. They are applying it to what they are learning in here.”