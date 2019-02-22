Crews on the scene of pedestrian struck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck.
According to police, crews responded to the scene of an incident around 1:00 a.m. near mile marker 16 of Interstate 81 Southbound in Guilford Township.
As of 4:10 a.m, PennDOT confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and the roadway will be closed for a period of time due to crash reconstruction.
39.876072 -77.596327