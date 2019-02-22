× Crews on the scene of pedestrian struck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck.

According to police, crews responded to the scene of an incident around 1:00 a.m. near mile marker 16 of Interstate 81 Southbound in Guilford Township.

As of 4:10 a.m, PennDOT confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and the roadway will be closed for a period of time due to crash reconstruction.

All lanes are now CLOSED on I-81 SB between US-30 and PA-316 https://t.co/0rwGFqEnWP — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) February 22, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.