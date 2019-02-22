Crews on the scene of pedestrian struck in Franklin County

Posted 4:20 AM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24AM, February 22, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck.

According to police, crews responded to the scene of an incident around 1:00 a.m. near mile marker 16 of Interstate 81 Southbound in Guilford Township.

As of 4:10 a.m, PennDOT confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and the roadway will be closed for a period of time due to crash reconstruction.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.