Deadly Valentine’s Day fire in Lancaster City was accidental

LANCASTER, Pa. — An early morning fire on February 14 that claimed the lives of Lydia and Jose Montes was accidental, the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire said Friday.

The fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom of the home in the 700 block of Poplar Street around 4 a.m.

Officials said Lydia and Jose, both 59 years old, were found unconscious in the hallway of the residence. They were taken out of the home and rushed to Lancaster General Hospital, where they later died.

A cause has not yet been determined.