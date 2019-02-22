Heavy rain and gusty winds remain the top concerns heading into the weekend!

WET START TO WEEKEND: All is calm and dry to end off the work week with temperatures today topping out in the low to mid 40s. Clouds have been widespread today, although they are mainly high clouds which still allow for peeks of sunshine, and temperatures still have ample opportunity to warm. We are tracking out some wet weather for the weekend that could bring the risk of flooding. Showers look to arrive during the mid to late afternoon hours on Saturday and become more steady towards the evening. Models are in pretty good agreement regarding the threat of moderate to heavy rain during the overnight period Saturday into Sunday likely between midnight and 6-7 AM Sunday. Thunderstorm activity is possible overnight as well! When all is said and done we could be picking up 1.00″ to 1.50″ of rain! That is a significant amount of liquid in a relatively short period of time, which is why the concern for flooding will be high Saturday night. Wet weather should be coming to an end early Sunday morning.

SIGNIFICANTLY WARMER, GUSTIER SUNDAY: Temperatures skyrocket by Sunday afternoon into the low to mid 60s across the area! Strong southerly to south westerly winds through the entire atmospheric column mean a powerful stream of warmer air will be pulled our way out of the south. Unfortunately, that same strong flow will be responsible for potentially dangerous wind gusts Sunday. We are under a High Wind Watch from Sunday through Monday that may be upgraded to a High Wind Warning based on the latest round of data that has come in. We are eyeing the potential for gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range and that may be enough to bring down trees, especially given the wet and saturated ground from Saturday night’s rain. Power Outages are possible Sunday and Monday given the strong winds. Things don’t calm down until we head into Monday night, that’s when gusty winds finally begin relax.

