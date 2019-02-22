× Lancaster man accused of raping a child

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 46-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with rape of a child and related offenses stemming from a lengthy police investigation into allegations of abuse, according to Manheim Township Police.

Aaron Bussard is also charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, and endangering the welfare of a child, police say.

The alleged abuse occurred over the course of seven years, and include numerous forms of abuse, according to police.

Bussard was taken into custody on Feb. 14, arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller, and remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail to await his preliminary hearing.