Lebanon duo accused of trying to pass counterfeit $100 bill at business

LEBANON — A man and woman from Lebanon were arrested and charged with attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items at a business on the 700 block of Cumberland Street this week, according to Lebanon City Police.

Brandon Sourwine, 33, and Alisha Rose, 19, are charged with forgery, robbery, retail theft, conspiracy, and possession of a controlled substance in the incident, police say. In addition, Rose is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Both are accused of taking merchandise from a Cumberland Street business and attempting to pay for it with a fake $100 bill, police say. After the owner realized the money was counterfeit, police say, Rose and Sourwine fled from the store, while the owner gave chase.

The duo was chased down by the business owner, another business owner, and a witness in the parking lot at 9th and Cumberland Streets, police say. When confronted, Sourwine allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to cut the owner and witnesses, according to police. Officers arrived at the scene and took the suspects into custody.

Both suspects were found to be in possession of controlled substances, police say. They were transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Kim Wolfe, and incarcerated on $50,000 bail for each.