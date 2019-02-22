× Man accused of threating Rent-A-Center store employee

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of threatening a Rent-A-Center store employee in West Hempfield Township.

Shepherd Gray, 44, has been charged with one count of terroristic threats.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, police were called to the Rent-A-Center on Columbia Avenue for a report of threats being made by an irate customer.

The victim told police that Gray entered the store after having a phone conversation with an employee about an online bill dispute.

While in the store, Gray allegedly used offensive language and told the victim he had a gun and was going to put a bullet in the victim’s head.

It’s alleged that Gray also told the victim he was going to return with his associates and “jump him. He then left the store.

According to police, the victim and employee felt threatened and were convinced Gay would harm them.

Police say Gray was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.